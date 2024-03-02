Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

