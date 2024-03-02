Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Up 13%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 995,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 208,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Panthera Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.68.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

