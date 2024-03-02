Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDCO. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

