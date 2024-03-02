PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. TheStreet cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN opened at $18.50 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.13.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

