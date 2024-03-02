Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $75.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Perficient

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Perficient by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.