Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives $75.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Perficient by 300.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRFT stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
