Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $237.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

