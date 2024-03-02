Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 9.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 15,765,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 49,933,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

