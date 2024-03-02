PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

