PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,716,000 after acquiring an additional 190,746 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,656,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 187,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,209,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $791.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

