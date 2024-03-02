PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,221,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ANIP opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

