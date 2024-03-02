PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.84.

Shares of DV opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 12.48%. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

