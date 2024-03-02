PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 779.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,479,587 shares of company stock valued at $293,350,177. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symbotic Trading Up 3.9 %

SYM stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.