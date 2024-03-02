PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,172 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $2,412,598.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,406,551.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $2,412,598.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,406,551.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $677,256.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039,706 shares of company stock worth $94,376,267. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NET opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.