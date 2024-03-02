PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,154 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,982,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -606.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

