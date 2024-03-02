PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,320 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $926,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $165,574. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

