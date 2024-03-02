PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $47,876,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 374.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 740,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 584,156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 563,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,660,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $42.71 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.