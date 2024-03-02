Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of PSNYW opened at $0.24 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

