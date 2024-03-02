PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Shares Up 1.3%

PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47.

