PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $46,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

PPG stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.