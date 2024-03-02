Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Prairie Operating Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:PROP opened at $9.99 on Friday. Prairie Operating has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.
About Prairie Operating
