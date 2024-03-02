Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $9.99 on Friday. Prairie Operating has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

