Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,730,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,618,000 after buying an additional 53,932 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PREF opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

