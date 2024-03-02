Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 455,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 201.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319,052 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $237,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $22.32 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

