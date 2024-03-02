PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $26.50. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 172,867 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre Gravier acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

