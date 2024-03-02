PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $492,054.25 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Paulina Klimenko sold 24,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $492,054.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paulina Klimenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Paulina Klimenko sold 5,871 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $89,415.33.

On Friday, December 1st, Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,428.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 1.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 621,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 356,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 339,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

