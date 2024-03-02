Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 364.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 83,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

