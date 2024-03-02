Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issued By Zacks Research

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

BJRI stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.06 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

