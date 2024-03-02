Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of MMSI opened at $76.26 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,151,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,022,000 after purchasing an additional 45,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

