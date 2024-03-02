Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

