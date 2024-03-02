Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Issued By Wedbush

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of XNCR opened at $23.82 on Friday. Xencor has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

