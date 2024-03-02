Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NYSE:ALEX)

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Alexander & Baldwin in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ALEX stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,464,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after acquiring an additional 196,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.50%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

