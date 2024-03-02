Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CPX)

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.27.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

