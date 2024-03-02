Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Issued By William Blair

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CAVA Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE CAVA opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $59.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

