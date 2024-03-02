Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Issued By Barrington Research

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

OPK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $767.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 216,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $201,051.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,841.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,393,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,041,069. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

