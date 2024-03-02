Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Issued By Northland Capmk

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TETRA Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for TETRA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TETRA Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $515.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

