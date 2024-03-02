Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Issued By Roth Capital

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TKO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TKO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.8 %

TKO Group stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

