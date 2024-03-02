Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.45.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 91,641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 225,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

