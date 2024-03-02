Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Lifted by Analyst

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

