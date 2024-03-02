Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

APLS opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $873,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $223,483.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

