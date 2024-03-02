Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Reduced by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:ARC)

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARC opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

