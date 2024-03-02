Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ArcelorMittal S.A. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
ArcelorMittal Stock Down 0.6 %
MT opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.95.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
