Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

BEAM opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

