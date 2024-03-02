Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lowered by Barrington Research

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.85). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $3.74 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

