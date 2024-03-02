Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. Reduced by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Barrington Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dorman Products in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.1 %

Dorman Products stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorman Products by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,298,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 39.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 672,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at about $13,507,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

