Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Lifted by Wedbush

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DFH stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.94. Dream Finders Homes has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,653,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Doug Moran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 344,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,653,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,506 shares of company stock worth $8,502,095. 74.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

