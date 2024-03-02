Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut by Noble Financial

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

ESEA opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $277.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Euroseas by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

