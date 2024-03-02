Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Eventbrite, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EB)

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 217.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

