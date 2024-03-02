Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Boosted by Atb Cap Markets

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTBIF

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.71. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.