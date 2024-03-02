Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MannKind by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 91,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MannKind by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

