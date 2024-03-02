Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Metallus Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MTUS)

Get Metallus alerts:

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Metallus in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Metallus’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Metallus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $20.66 on Friday. Metallus has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $891.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $230,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

