Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Lowered by Roth Capital

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

